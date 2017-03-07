Vidya Balan starrer ‘Tumhari Sulu’ to go on floors next month

For all those who loved the stunning Vidya Balan in the role of an RJ (Radio Jockey) in the smash hit film Lage Raho Munnabhai, will be happy to see her yet again playing the role of a RJ. This time round, in the film titled Tumhari Sulu, wherein she will be seen playing a late night RJ.

Only yesterday, the look test of the film got completed and now, the film is all set to go on floors next month. Ellipsis Entertainment’s Tanuj Garg (the film’s producer) took to the social media and posted the adjoining photograph which had him holding the clapper board. He captioned the photograph stating “The madness begins … yesterday was the look test of #TumhariSulu … shoot begins next month … @vidya_balan @TSeries @EllipsisEntt”

Tumhari Sulu is being directed by Suresh Triveni, who has, to his credit of directing a host TVCs for top brands. Speaking about the film, Suresh Triveni said that he needed Vidya Balan’s speech (in the film) to be like the kind of Hindi which one hears in the ladies’ compartment of a Mumbai local train. He also added that while Vidya Balan’s look in the film would be Indian but trendy as her show had a huge element of mischief. He sounded extremely confident when he said that the film will see Vidya Balan like never before. He also added that they were auditioning a host of actors to play the male lead. Readers may recall that, earlier, speaking about her role, Vidya Balan had said, “Sulu is like that nimbu… you add nimbu for taste or then add it to balance taste; zesty & versatile! I think she’ll unleash my naughty side.”

Tumhari Sulu is being produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. The film is slated to release this year on December 1 this year.