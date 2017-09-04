Vidya Balan poses with her ‘Mallu’ boys on the occasion of Onam

Returning to the silver screen with a quirky film this time, Vidya Balan is all set to play the role of a Radio Jockey in the forthcoming Tumhari Sulu. While she has been updating her fans time and again about the progress of the film and its shoot schedules, the actress was recently spotted celebrating the occasion of Onam with her ‘Mallu’ Boys.

The official social media account of the production house, T-Series who are producing the film Tumhari Sulu, recently shared a picture of Vidya Balan along with the film’s director Suresh Triveni as well as editor Shiv Panicker. The caption read, “Mallu boys Suresh Triveni (director of #TumhariSulu) and editor Shiv Panicker pose with Sulu (#VidyaBalan) on the auspicious occasion of #Onam.”

For the uninitiated, Onam is a popular Harvest festival which is celebrated quite enthusiastically in Kerala [located in Southern part of India]. It is a renowned fact that Vidya Balan is a Palakkad Iyer [Tamil Brahmins of Kerala origin] and hence her family too celebrates Onam despite being located in Mumbai.

Tumhari Sulu which also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia in prominent roles, is scheduled to release on December 1 this year.