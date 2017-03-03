Varun Dhawan’s pants gets ripped on stage

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have been all over the news, courtesy the extensive promotions of their forthcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The actors have not just been travelling across varied cities in the country but have also been visiting the sets of reality shows for the same and they were recently a part of the music reality show Indian Idol.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt obviously received a warm welcome from the contestants as well as the judging panel which comprises of Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam. Besides the usual fun on the sets, Varun was obviously invited on stage to flaunt some of his suave dance moves. The actor has always been appreciated for his impeccable dance but he seemed a tad bit uncomfortable when he was asked to do the same on stage this time.

During one of the contestants, Malvika Sundar’s performance, the performer revealed that she wanted a guy who was a die-hard romantic and someone who can do the Kuthu dance. Being a sport, the actor decided to oblige only to realize that his pants were too tight. Despite the same, Varun did not want to disappoint his fans and the participant so he continued to groove. Though he was following their steps, his pants eventually gave in leading to malfunction as they ripped.

However, taking it in his stride, Varun laughed over the incident whilst the host of the show Karan Wahi came to his rescue as he helped him get off the stage. The actor soon disappeared into his vanity van for a change and returned sporting another pair of pants. However, despite the mishap, Varun was back on stage and continued the performance with equal enthusiasm.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is slated to release on March 10, marking the occasion of Holi.