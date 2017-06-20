Varun Dhawan stabs Baahubali Prabhas recreating famous Baahubali- Kattappa moment

Baahubali: The Conclusion is celebrating its 50 days in 1050 theatres across India. In the honour of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film, Karan Johar threw a bash inviting the two heartthrobs of the nation, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati for the celebrations.

On Monday night, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were spotted reaching Karan’s residence to join the celebrations. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor also came to support Karan Johar and Baahubali actors. This is where Varun got to meet Prabhas.

The mystery behind Kattapa killing Baahubali was resolved in the sequel but Varun Dhawan still seems to be excited about it. He recreated the Baahubali moment at Karan’s house as he stabbed Prabhas from behind. Sharing the moment, Varun wrote, “Only 2 people in the history of the world have managed to do this. One is #katappa and the other one is ME. #BAHUBALI #prabhas is a really cool down to earth guy more power to him.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting David Dhawan’s directorial Judwaa 2. It stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is releasing on September 29, 2017.