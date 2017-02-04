Why Varun Dhawan signed Badrinath Ki Dulhania without reading the script

After the success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the trio of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Shashank Khaitan decided to make ‘Dulhania’ a franchise. And the next film in the rom-com franchise, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is all set for release next month and here’s what Varun Dhawan had to say about what he was thinking when he signed the film.

Varun Dhawan recently revealed that he signed the film even without reading the script. And the reason wasn’t because he was reuniting with his favourite co-star Alia Bhatt or his friend Shashank but it was because he has a special connection with the title of the film. Varun mentioned that his friends often addressed him as Badri.

Reminiscing about his earlier days before becoming an actor, Varun stated that his friends called him Badri, as a way of calling ‘bro’. They apparently told him that even if he doesn’t get a career in Bollywood, he would get roles in Bhojpuri cinema and everyone will call him Badri. When he apparently read the title of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, he was reminded of it and hence he wanted to do it.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is slated to release on March 10.