Varun Dhawan all set for an enviable record, make it eight in a row with Badrinath Ki Dulhania

7 releases – 7 successes. With such a record under his belt, Varun Dhawan is clearly one of the most successful youngsters around in the world of Bollywood. While he has maintained an excellent strike rate so far with not even a single commercial disappointment to his name, Varun is set for an excellent run ahead. If the promo of Badrinath Ki Dulhania is any indication, he is all set to make it eight in a row.

“The film sounded quite promising right at the announcement stage itself. However, it’s very first promo has set its fate. The film is all set to open on an excellent note and it is all a matter of how far would it eventually go,” comments a trade guru, “These are the times when the first promo says it all about a film’s fortunes. In that aspect, Karan Johar and his team have already won more than half a battle.”

Badrinath Ki Dulhania marks the return of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Shashank Khaitan‘s set up after their earlier super hit together, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

“The team has made sure that the film reaches out to the youth, something that is quite important today when majority of your audience is youngsters,” the guru continues, “Moreover, the most important thing is that it promises to be a film that caters to pan India audience. Though Varun has been primarily making hard-core commercial films over the years, Alia Bhatt does tend to get experimental, as evidenced in films like Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab, Highway or even Kapoor & Sons. However, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is as commercial as it gets.”

Well, that is quite apparent if one has a sheer look at the characters played by Varun and Alia, who go as Badrinath Bansal and Vaidehi respectively.

“When you name your characters like this and make a promo which brings to fore the small town appeal, you are bound to work in A, B as well as C centres,” comments a leading exhibitor, “Moreover, the film is seeing a Holi release. It has already made its intentions clear with the chartbuster track ‘Tamma Tamma’ going for it. So unless the content turns out to be a downer, which by the way doesn’t seem to be the case, the film is set to be a very good success.”

That would result in Varun Dhawan enjoying his eight straight success. This isn’t all as the film that would release after this, Judwaa 2, has in any case everything for it and that would pretty much read as Number 9 in his repertoire, a feat that no other actor has accomplished till date.

Box Office outcome of Varun Dhawan starrers:

Student of the Year – Rs. 70 crore

Main Tera Hero – Rs. 55 crore

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – Rs. 78 crore

Badlapur – Rs. 53 crore

ABCD 2 – Any Body Can Dance – Rs. 105.74 crore

Dilwale – Rs. 148 crore

Dishoom – Rs. 70 crore