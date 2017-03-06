When Varun Dhawan had to manhandle Alia Bhatt

It’s a renowned fact that Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are being considered as the ‘it’ onscreen couple in B-town by the current generation. They credit their great on screen chemistry to the off screen camaraderie that they share with each other. But despite the rapport, there were a couple of scenes that the leading man found it difficult to handle whilst shooting their forthcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in the lover boy role once again opposite Alia Bhatt, recently confessed that one of the most difficult scenes to do in the film was to manhandle his female lead Alia Bhatt. While he was extremely afraid about something going wrong, Varun was also worried about the fact that the scene is a crucial point in the film and he did not want to mess it up. He further added that he couldn’t think of manhandling someone like Alia who is a close friend yet he credits it to his co-star when the scene turned out to be good.

According to Varun, an actor is able to pull off such high on drama scenes only when he has a trusted co-star. He also stated that he seeks validation from Alia, who was also his first co-star. He considers her genuine laughter to be an indication for the way the scene has turned out to be.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan is said to have loads of drama and emotional quotient and is slated to release on March 10.