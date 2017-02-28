Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promise ‘Happiest Movie of the Year’ in Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Countdown has begun for Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In 10 days from now, the Karan Johar production would be hitting the screens globally. While the film has already generated all around curiosity around what it has to offer and the buzz so far been out and out positive, what makes it further special is the ‘happiness quotient’ that it is arriving with.

“First look at the releases so far in 2017 and then Badrinath Ki Dulhania; it is clearly the ‘Happiest Movie of the Year’,” says an observer, “There are three films that have earned money so far – Raees, Jolly LLB 2 and Kaabil. Raaes was a serious drama and had Shah Rukh Khan dying in the end. Jolly LLB 2 had its light moments but inherently had a serious theme. Then Kaabil was a thriller which again had a tragic core to it. In comparison, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is – as they say in industry parlance – a ‘halki phulki harmless film’. It doesn’t tax your brains.”

Now that is pretty much a valid observation since the film is clearly coming across as a quintessential young entertainer that works across all age groups.

“The very first promo was meant to establish pretty much the core essence of what director Shashank Khaitan has to offer with the film,” informs our source, “Not that audiences would have had any such doubts in any case. After all, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania had anyways set the context for the franchise. Moreover, with the entire team of the producer, director and the lead couple of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt pairing up again for the second in the series, the stage was set for yet another ‘desi’ rooted entertainer for the audiences. This is exactly what has been put together for the film.”

Rest was taken care of by the songs of the film, what with each of the four released tracks [‘Badri Ki Dulhania’, ‘Humsafar’, ‘Tamma Tamma Again’, ‘Aashiq Surrender Hua’] finding a nod of approval from the target audience.

“There is so much to worry about the world in any case. When you step into a film, you would rather want to forget your worries and mingle with the happy world of the characters on screen. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is pretty much promising that and audiences are waiting to grab something of this sorts for long now,” the observer adds, “When you have the combination of a nice story, good looking lead couple, foot tapping music and people associated with the film who know how to get the right execution in place, it only leads to the right perception. It is this very perception that Badrinath Ki Dulhania has already created.”

One looks forward to this perception leading to some real show as well on screen once the film hits the screens next Friday.