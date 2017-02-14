Udta Punjab director’s Abhishek Chaubey gets married to Chetna

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Abhishek Chaubey

It seems like marriage is in the air in Bollywood. After Neil Nitin Mukesh’s marriage, it’s now the Udta Punjab’s director Abhishek Chaubey to get married. He got married to Chetna on February 12, 2017 in Mumbai in the presence of his family and close friends from B-town. Actor Suhail Nayyar posted the newlywed’s photograph on social media.

The ones who attended the wedding included the likes of Deepak Dobriyal, Vishal Bhardwaj and his wife Rekha Bhardwaj, Satish Kaushik, Vikramaditya Motwane, Neeraj Ghaywan and Ajay Behl. Abhishek Chaubey got married to Chetna Jade Garden, Mumbai.

Bollywood Hungama likes to wish the newly married couple a happy glorious marriage.

