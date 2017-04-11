These top 10 dialogues from Rustom will make you relive the film once again!

This superstar has rarely received accolades but his stardom precedes him. While he has gained reputation for his versatility that ranges from Housefull to Rustom to Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar recently was conferred with the National Award. His roles as an Indian Navy Officer in Rustom and a patriotic man in Airlift seem to have left the jury impressed and the actor walked away with this prestigious award this year.

Marking the occasion of the same, we at Bollywood Hungama decided to compile a few powerful punchlines from Rustom that will take you down the memory lane of the film’s journey.

Matlab baazi jeetne se hai, phir pyada qurbaan ho ya raani

Meri uniform meri aadat hain. Meri achhi – buri aadaton mein se ek

Trust can be a very very funny thing

Jo insaan desh ki hifazat ki baat karta hai woh apna ghar nahi bachha saka

Main Bharatiya Nav Sena ka ek officer hoon jahan par aaj bhi ek minute late ho jaane par usse serious offence mana jaata hai – aise mein ek ka uske dost ke biwi ke saath affair karna ek unpardonable offence hai aur usse bhi bada apraadh hai ek aurat par haath uthana

There are certain things you earn Mr. Lobo and here’s something that you have earned rightfully

Vikram deserved to die and I don’t deserve to be punished

Lobo saab agar asli mardaangi ismein hai ki koi apni biwi ke hote kisi dusri aurat ke saath aish kare toh aapka shaq wajib hai

Aap, yeh jury, bahar public sab yeh jaante hai ki main galat hoon lekin (yeh bhi jaante hain ki) muje sazaa nahi milni chahiye