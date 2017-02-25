Tiger Shroff will leave you bowled over with his stunts and here’s how!

Ever since his debut Heropanti, if there are two things that Tiger Shroff is association with, it is stunts and dance. The actor has time and again managed to impress audience with his flexible martial arts moves and it wasn’t surprising to see the actor take his love for the same to the next level. Tiger Shroff recently revealed about his association with the Super Fight League and the actor decided to flaunt his MMA experience within the ring.

Tiger Shroff recently shared a video on his Instagram page where he is seen doing some interesting kicks in the ring of Super Fight League. Tiger posted it along with a caption, “Never one to back down from a challenge, @tigerjackieshroff fans out 3 different aerial kicks in the cage! #SuperFightLeague #NeverStopFighting #SFL @billdosanjh.”

Despite the fact that Tiger is neck deep in prepping for his forthcoming releases, the actor takes time out for this league due to his love for action. He recently wrapped up Sabbir Khan’s musical Munna Michael, followed by which he will dedicate time to Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2.