Tiger Shroff turns brand ambassador for kids and his Instagram post with them is super cute!

Simple and intriguing, Tiger Shroff’s films have often been filled with dance and action. While the young star is still trying to create a niche for himself within the industry, he already seems to have found fan following amongst the kids. Considering his popularity with them, now a kids channel has roped in him as the brand face of the same.

Announcing it, Leena Lele Dutta from SPN Kids Genre stated that many kids consider Tiger Shroff as an icon for them and hence they were more than happy to have him on board for Sony Yay! In fact, she went to add that there couldn’t be a better representative than Tiger for their channel.

Whilst not divulging any details Tiger too took to social media to share an image with him carrying two kids with his back facing towards the camera. He also posted a note on the Instagram page talking about an upcoming announcement stating, “Something very exciting #ComingSoon #StayTuned.”

Reportedly, Tiger Shroff has already taken this association forward and even shot for the brand film and theme song along with kids. It was choreographed by his ‘Befikra’ music video fame Paresh. In fact, during the shoot we hear that the star even bonded well with the kids who even showed him some of their unique dance moves to get his approval.

On the film front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the dance drama Munna Michael, followed by Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2.