Tiger Shroff turned 27 spent the day working

Tiger Shroff tuned a year older on March 2. He is as shy of birthday celebrations as his father Jackie Shroff. “This is the one thing we’re similar about. Dad and I hate parties and celebrations. So a birthday party is a no-no for me,” says Tiger who is intensely involved in the shooting of his new film Munna Michael where he plays a Michael Jackson fan. “It’s a working birthday for me. I can’t think of a better way to spend my day, ANY day, birthday or otherwise,” says Tiger.

Reveals Tiger, “I never make birthday plans. I don’t celebrate it. I just don’t like celebrating my birthday. According to me it’s not a great accomplishment to become a year older. On the contrary, I’m reminded that I’ve lost one year of my precious life. What’s there to celebrate?”

Remind him that most people love their birthdays and Tiger quips, “In that case I guess I am not normal. I am doing all my normal stuff on my birthday, like physical training, dancing, stunts practice, and going to the gym. And I’m shooting. I am blessed.”

Birthday wishes, in case you insist on them? Says Tiger, “To work hard, really hard, to make my parents proud. Everything I do I want to see them smile”