Throwback Tuesday: Amitabh Bachchan bonds with toddlers Shweta Bachchan and Twinkle Khanna

It’s always fun to go through memories especially when it’s related to your favourite Bollywood celebrity. Their childhood pictures instantly make the fans happy.

Today, we came across an old picture of Amitabh Bachchan holding two toddlers. The very rare photo features a young Amitabh Bachchan holding his toddler Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Rajesh Khanna’s daughter Twinkle Khanna. While Amitabh Bachchan is imitating Shweta’s expression, Twinkle is seen lost in her own thoughts.

We all know that Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna had worked together in films like Namak Haram, Anand and more. They also shared a great friendship off screen as well. Their kids used to even hang out together.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film Sarkar 3. He also has a cameo in Twinkle Khanna’s first production Padman starring Akshay Kumar. It is helmed by R Balki.

