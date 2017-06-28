Throwback: Toddlers Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor get goofy while swimming

It is a known fact Arjun Kapoor is extremely close to his family especially his sister Anshula Kapoor. The actor always has the nicest things to say about his little sister and how she took care of him after their mom passed away.

A few days back, Arjun Kapoor had celebrated his birthday. On this occasion, Anshula shared an adorable throwback picture of the sibling. In the photo, a young Arjun is making goofy faces with Anshula as they are enjoying some pool time. Her caption read, “Happiest happy birthday to my number 1, always and forever! This photo pretty much sums us up @arjunkapoor – you’re always by my side & holding my hand, but you’re also my very own goofball/ jokester who makes me laugh & makes sure I’m okay, no matter what life throws at us.. love you to infinitybhai, don’t know what I’d do without you #MostFavorite #MyMainMan #WhereThemEyesAt #JuniorKapoors.”

Arjun adorably responded saying, “That’s still my favourite pose, love u Ansh u will never be without me I promise!!!”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for a family entertainer, Mubarakan. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’cruz. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is scheduled to release on July 28.