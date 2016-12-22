Throwback Thursday: This video of Arjun Kapoor reminiscing of his early days is a must watch

It has been four years since Arjun Kapoor made his entry in Bollywood. Though over the years the actor who made his big screen debut with the Yash Raj Films’ venture Ishaqzaade has developed an immense fan following, not many may know that the said film was not meant to be Arjun’s debut venture.

Reminiscing about his early days in the industry while also explaining about his first film Virus Diwan, which unfortunately got shelved, Arjun took to facebook sharing a video. Posting the video that also features clips that Arjun shot for Virus Diwan the actor added, “Virus Diwan… My first day at work #4YearsOfArjunKapoor”.

Back on the film front, while Arjun was last seen earlier this year in the film Ki & Ka alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, he is currently shooting for his next venture Half Girlfriend, which is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s book.