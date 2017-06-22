Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2017 | 8:10 PM IST

Throwback Thursday: Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra caught in a pensive mood

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Even though it’s been five years since the release of Karan Johar‘s Student Of The Year, the film looks fresh even today. How can one forget the smash hit tracks like ‘Radha’, ‘Disco Deewaane’, ‘Ishq Waala Love’, songs which redefined romance?

Bollywood Hungama came across a couple of photographs (working stills, to be precise) from the film Student Of The Year, which had been posted by the film’s production company on the social media. The first photograph, which had Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra was captioned as “Here’s this one for some #ThursdayThoughts – can you guess what @karanjohar is explaining to @varun_dvn? #SOTY #ThrowbackThursday”. The second photograph, which had the three ‘students’ Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt together, was captioned as “#ThrowbackThursday to where it all began in 2012, where the world was getting prepared for these three stars to shine bright! #SOTY”.

Only recently, Karan Johar had revealed that he would be launching three new faces this year, although there have been no updates on the same. Watch this space for developments.

