Taapsee Pannu decides to keep it light with Judwaa 2, Tadka, Makhna, bring on the smiles after Pink and Naam Shabana

Taapsee Pannu has had her fair share of drama, kicks and punches already, and she is putting that on hold. Well, at least as of now. Her upcoming three releases are all light hearted affairs which means she can well afford to unwind after some intense serious affair that she has done of late.

“Tadka, Makhna and Judwaa 2 – These are Taapsee’s next three releases before the year. It could well be her Film Festival of sorts where one gets to see her lighter side right through the year,” quips an observant. The year so far has been eventful for her, though one could hardly see her smiling – leave aside having fun – given the genre of the films that she did.

“Naam Shabana had her play the central protagonist of a spy with a tragic past who trains for her first mission. Even in The Ghazi Attack where she had a cameo, she played a terrorized soul who hides in a submarine to save her life. Then last year she did Pink where she played a molestation victim who speaks up for her rights and freedom. Before that in 2015 she did Baby which established her as someone who can kick butt. On the other hand down South too she was seen in a horror flick Kanchana 2, which was a major success. It has been a series of serious affairs for her,” our source informs.

Ironic, since she actually started her Bollywood career with an out and out comedy, Chashme Baddoor [2013]. “For a girl who started her career with David Dhawan, she has surprisingly not done comedies ever since,” wonders an insider, “The only other light hearted film that she did was Running Shaadi, which unfortunately no one saw as it saw a delayed and small released. However, for those waiting to see her loosen herself up, the months to come should be revelation.”

No wonder, life could well be coming back full circle for her as she does David Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan. Tadka has Prakash Raj directing her along with Nana Patekar and Ali Fazal. On the other hand Makhna, which is helmed by ad filmmaker turned director Aleya Sen Sharma, has Saqib Saleem as her co-star.

“After Pink, I decided that I would do some light hearted films. This is when I signed Tadka, Makhna and Juwaa 2. As for a hard hitting film, there was Naam Shabana,” says Taapsee, “Shooting of Tadka is almost done while Makhna is a typical Bollywood commercial love story with a very young heart. You would see me doing something that I have never done before. It is a cute love story that would be refreshing for audiences to see. Then of course there is Judwaa 2 where I am sure I would have a lot of fun even filming it.”

“For those who wondered why I wasn’t smiling much in Naam Shabana and Pink then well, I am diving deep into lots of fun, laughter and smiles with these three films,” quips Taapsee before signing off.