This sweet gesture of Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli is the reason ‘Virushka’ is trending

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli fans are currently rejoicing as their favourite celebrities recently met in Bengaluru. However, the reason behind this was the unfortunate injury of this Royal Challengers’ captain.

Reportedly, Virat Kohli had to skip the last match of ‘The Royal Challengers’ in the 10th season of Indian Premiere League due to a shoulder injury. However, on his day off, his girlfriend and actress Anushka Sharma’s surprise visit definitely seems to have cheered up the spirits of one of India’s favourite cricketers.

This sweet gesture of Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli is the reason ‘Virushka’ is trending-2

Anushka Sharma, amidst her busy film schedules, flew to Bengaluru to spend time with Virat Kohli and the two were spotted together during the meet. Pictures of the duo heading towards a car have been doing the rounds online and ‘Virushka’ fans can’t stop gushing about the lovey-dovey couple.

On the film front, Anushka Sharma has been paired with Shah Rukh Khan for Imtiaz Ali’s film, which has been tentatively titled film Rehnuma.

