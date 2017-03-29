Sushant Singh Rajput espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter with Robbie Grewal is set in 1971

Sushant Singh Rajput is indeed making some smart choices. While he signed Chandamama Door Ke, a space mission thriller, just a few months back, he has now signed another thriller. This one is interestingly titled Romeo Akbar Walter and would be directed by Robbie Grewal. The film also marks the entry of Ajay Kapoor into filmmaking as an independent producer.

“The film is an espionage thriller set around true events in 1971,” informs our source, “Sushant is playing the central protagonist in the film which has an intriguing tagline that goes as ‘Our Hero? Their Spy?’. Since the film is set in the year when India and Pakistan went to war, you can well imagine that the story would have a deep connect with the event.”

One close look at the film’s title and poster also reveals another key fact around Romeo Akbar Walter. Pick the first letter of each of these three words and it translates into RAW. “Absolutely,” our source adds, “There is a definite reason and meaning behind it. Films based on true stories and events are in; Romeo Akbar Walter pretty much steps into this world of thrills, action, intrigue, drama and suspense. Of course, nothing is what it seems.”

No wonder, one expects a thrilling affair from Robbie Grewal who had made his debut as a director with National Award winning thriller, Samay. The Sushmita Sen and Jackie Shroff starrer was way ahead of its ‘samay’ (pun truly intended) when released in 2003 and now that audiences in India are much more receptive to such genre, Romeo Akbar Walter is arriving at just the right time.

“Sushant is juggling between various genres and this one is a welcome addition to his choice of films,” says a close associate of the actor, “From a biopic M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story to a love story Raabta to a fun entertainer Takadum to a space thriller Chandamama Door Ke to an espionage flick Romeo Akbar Walter, Sushant is indeed making for all the lost time that he spent waiting for Shekhar Kapoor’s Paani to materialize.”

Fortunately for him now, 2017 and 2018 would be very special. Producers Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal are bringing Romeo Akbar Walter on floors this September-October timeframe and plan to release it in mid to second half of 2018.