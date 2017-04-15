‘A superstar was found in a vanity van with a rising starlet’ – Are celebrities being unfairly targeted?

‘A superstar was found alone in a vanity van with a rising starlet’

‘An actor turned producer has parted ways with his long standing partner’

‘Two starlets are all nice to each other in public but bitch behind each other’s back’

‘Mother of a rising star has given ultimatum to a leading heroine that she needs to leave her son alone’

Truth or dare? Rumor or inside information? Speculation or just some harmless naughty fun? Many of such headlines above (or variants of these) can be found occupying space in tabloids, glossies or the world of web alike. Earlier on, till about 10 years back, this was the staple diet of a glossy or two. It could well have been just a juicy headline, spicy snippet or a gourmet spread; however all of it was still restricted.

Today, the scenario has changed. It is all around you, right on your cell-phone to a WhatsApp message going viral or even mainstream newspapers reserving an exclusive segment for it.

So what really happens when such a ‘blind piece’ comes out of nowhere?

First and foremost, it does (in most of the times) ensure good ‘click views’ for a website. After all, when it comes to sheer gossip, who wouldn’t be lured by the temptation of clicking on a headline that goes as:

“Shocking – Superstar husband caught red handed with a struggling starlet squeeze by his actress wife”*

So far, so okay. Job done to get the end user interested. What really do you find inside the article though?

Name of the superstar? No

Name of the starlet? – No

Name of the actress wife? – No

Description of the ‘red handed’ activity? – No

Basically, there are three players in the game, names of none of whom have been revealed, and this isn’t all, even the real activity in progress isn’t mentioned.

Now there are further two scenarios that emerge out of these:

a) The first scenario is that the activity, for whatever it was worth, actually took place. In that case, how was it leaked to the media? Well, has to be one of the three players involved. After all, there was no fourth person involved. Now, the superstar won’t do that, which leaves two players – the starlet, and the wife. So who gains from this information out in public? Could be either of the two women. May be, the starlet is scorned (low probability) and wants to teach the superstar and his wife a lesson. May be, the wife is fed up (good probability), and wants to blurt it out.

Wait, maybe there is a fourth player too, a friend to whom either of the three players may have spilled the beans. In this case too, there are further two scenarios

1. The player has actually asked the friend to disclose this to the media

2. The friend decides to turn naughty and let it all out

Either ways, what has happened is that none of the three (or four) people in the equation hasn’t let their names out, and yet media has a headline, and without much ado it gets printed. So what really happens from here?

Every superstar in town begins to wonder if this is ‘his story’

Every starlet begins to wonder if something like this ever happen

Every actress wife begins to, well, get ideas!

No names are out, no real accusation has actually floated but what has happened in the process is a lot of negativity (in the name of spicy journalism) has been floated around which could well have the potential to break a few homes as well

b)The second scenario is that none such activity actually ever took place, and it was basically the figment of a (desktop) journalist’s imagination to get some print space filled. After all, he/she has a deadline to meet. So what really happens from here? Well, the same as it was in the scenario above:

Every superstar in town begins to wonder if this is ‘his story’

Every starlet begins to wonder if something like this ever happen

Every actress wife begins to, well, get ideas!

Hua kya? Negativity faili! Doubts arise hue! Ghar toote!

Is it indeed worth it? That too for the sake of just a juicy headline, spicy snippet or a gourmet spread?

Blind journalism or blind faith?

Take your pick!

*Disclaimer: This is a fake headline with fake players for the sake of putting together this write up. Do not imagine or associated names. Guess what? We haven’t even revealed if it is in Bollywood or Hollywood!