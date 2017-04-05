Suniel Shetty to host reality show India’s Asli Champion

In the recent past Suniel Shetty may have been missing from the big screen however, the actor turned entrepreneur is all set on making a comeback. But we aren’t talking about a film; instead Shetty will soon be seen on the small screen hosting a new reality show. In fact &TV that has in the past brought us shows like The Voice India, So You Think You Can Dance, India Poochega Sabse Shaana Kaun and Killer Karaoke, is all set to launch a one-of-its-kind reality series – India’s Asli Champion…Hai Dum!

While the show will be an ultimate test of physical and mental endurance where contestants from different walks of life will compete for the glorious title of being India’s Asli Champion, its makers have roped in India’s iconic action hero Suniel Shetty to take on the mantle as a host for the series. Speaking about it Suniel Shetty said, “I am thrilled to be a part of India’s Asli Champion, a show that thrives on inspiration and perseverance. It will test the contestants’ will power to go that extra mile when their physical strength gives up. I am also glad to associate with &TV as it’s a promising channel delivering some inspiring and unconventional content to today’s India.”

Talking about the show, Rajesh Iyer, Business Head – &TV says, “India’s Asli Champion is a differentiated format that will highlight the next level of mental and physical endurance in participants who will be seen pushing boundaries only to emerge as champions! Viewers will get to witness a thrilling display of grit and determination. We are glad to have the flagbearer of fitness, Suniel Shetty himself on board as the host! His knowledge, experience and passion for fitness makes him an apt choice to lead the show.”