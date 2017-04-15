This stunning heroine made her young fan’s day. Here’s how!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

stunning heroine made her young fan’s day

After having made her debut in Bollywood with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar, the stunning Nargis Fakhri may not have done a truckload of films. Rather, she has been extremely selective about the kind of films that she wanted to be a part of. Testimonies to the same are in the form of Madras Café, Main Tera Hero, Housefull 3, Azhar etc. Despite her popularity, Nargis has never been in news for bad behavior. Such is her down-to-earth attitude, with which she lives her life.

An example of her down-to-earth attitude was seen recently, when a young fan stopped her at the Mumbai airport while she was travelling to London, and requested to get a selfie clicked with him. To the fan’s surprise, Nargis Fakhri stopped and ensured that he got a ‘picture perfect’ selfie with her.

Last seen in the Riteish Deshmukh starrer Banjo, Nargis Fakhri will now be seen in 5 Weddings, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Bo Derek and Candy Clark.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

SCOOP Varun Dhawan to do a football film with Shoojit Sircar

SCOOP: Varun Dhawan to do a football film with…

Angry locals stall the shooting of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic

SHOCKING: Angry locals stall the shooting of…

Deepika Padukone bonds with Ranbir Kapoor’s family for this and it is great!

Deepika Padukone bonds with Ranbir Kapoor’s…

Vivek Oberoi nabs chor red-handed in his house news

Vivek Oberoi nabs chor red-handed in his house

Inspiration for Ranveer Singh’s character in Gully Boy to get own Bollywood debut news

Inspiration for Ranveer Singh’s character in…

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification