This stunning heroine made her young fan’s day. Here’s how!

After having made her debut in Bollywood with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar, the stunning Nargis Fakhri may not have done a truckload of films. Rather, she has been extremely selective about the kind of films that she wanted to be a part of. Testimonies to the same are in the form of Madras Café, Main Tera Hero, Housefull 3, Azhar etc. Despite her popularity, Nargis has never been in news for bad behavior. Such is her down-to-earth attitude, with which she lives her life.

An example of her down-to-earth attitude was seen recently, when a young fan stopped her at the Mumbai airport while she was travelling to London, and requested to get a selfie clicked with him. To the fan’s surprise, Nargis Fakhri stopped and ensured that he got a ‘picture perfect’ selfie with her.

Last seen in the Riteish Deshmukh starrer Banjo, Nargis Fakhri will now be seen in 5 Weddings, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Bo Derek and Candy Clark.