SPOTTED: The ‘most stylish’ icon Amitabh Bachchan to endorse the ‘most stylish’ phone brand- OnePlus?

The advent of any New Year marks the announcement of many films and also brand endorsements. This year has been no different so far. While on one hand, there have been many films which have got announced this year, on the other hand, even the brand endorsement space is equally heating up with many celebs being roped in by the global brands.

Speaking of celebs’ brand endorsements, Bollywood Hungama recently got its hands on a super exclusive photograph of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan at the ad shoot of a mobile brand which is reportedly touted to be the most stylish phone brand- ‘OnePlus’. According to our reliable sources, Amitabh Bachchan has been signed as the brand ambassador for the said global brand. The same source also added that the deal happens to be one of the most prestigious and ‘richest’ deals of the recent times. Considering the fact that Amitabh Bachchan is tech-savvy to the core, his association with the global smartphone brand ‘OnePlus’ just could not have been more apt.

However, the official announcement of the same is being awaited.