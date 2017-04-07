SPOTTED: Shah Rukh Khan riding a tractor alongwith Anushka Sharma in Punjab

Even though the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have been untitled so far, there have been photographs from the film which has been doing the rounds for some time now. Only yesterday, we had reported about Shah Rukh Khan being seen in a full-on Punjabi avatar with a turban and Anushka Sharma dressed up in full Patiala attire.

This time round, we bring to you Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet on the social media wherein he had posted a collage of photographs of him and Anushka Sharma in the untitled film. While one of the three photographs posted by Shah Rukh Khan had him riding a tractor alongwith Anushka Sharma, driving through the green fields of Punjab. The other two collaged photographs had Shah Rukh Khan in his turbaned look and the globally famous ‘open-arms’ pose with girls surrounding him.

Shah Rukh Khan captioned the photograph as “Lehraate Khet, Ladkiyaan, Lassi Te Love in Punjab. Thk u all for such a great shoot & to Imtiaz for bringing us here.” This Imtiaz Ali directed film has already been shot in foreign locations like Europe, Prague, Amsterdam, Budapest, besides India.