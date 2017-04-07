SPOTTED: Shah Rukh Khan riding a tractor alongwith Anushka Sharma in Punjab

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Shah Rukh Khan riding a tractor alongwith Anushka Sharma in Punjab

Even though the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have been untitled so far, there have been photographs from the film which has been doing the rounds for some time now. Only yesterday, we had reported about Shah Rukh Khan being seen in a full-on Punjabi avatar with a turban and Anushka Sharma dressed up in full Patiala attire.

This time round, we bring to you Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet on the social media wherein he had posted a collage of photographs of him and Anushka Sharma in the untitled film. While one of the three photographs posted by Shah Rukh Khan had him riding a tractor alongwith Anushka Sharma, driving through the green fields of Punjab. The other two collaged photographs had Shah Rukh Khan in his turbaned look and the globally famous ‘open-arms’ pose with girls surrounding him.

Shah Rukh Khan captioned the photograph as Lehraate Khet, Ladkiyaan, Lassi Te Love in Punjab. Thk u all for such a great shoot & to Imtiaz for bringing us here. This Imtiaz Ali directed film has already been shot in foreign locations like Europe, Prague, Amsterdam, Budapest, besides India.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

anushka-sharma-75a

Anushka Sharma to endorse Colgate?

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne…

Sony Music acquires music rights of Shah Rukh Khan’s next for Rs. 15 crores

Sony Music acquires music rights of Shah Rukh…

Here’s how Shah Rukh khan tricked Mani Ratnam to allow him to perform on ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in Dil Se news

Here’s how Shah Rukh khan tricked Mani Ratnam to…

Shah Rukh Khan is thrilled to be a part of San Francisco International Film Festival and he can’t stop gushing about it news

Shah Rukh Khan is thrilled to be a part of San…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification