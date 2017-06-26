SPOTTED: Shah Rukh Khan and his adorable bundle of joy AbRam wave to fans, wishing them on Eid

Shah Rukh Khan has never shied away from expressing his joy and love for his son AbRam. The actor and doting father who always makes it a point to spend as much time as possible with the toddler seems to be taking him everywhere he can, from the sports field to the film sets.

Well today on the occasion of Eid, Shah Rukh Khan accompanied by the cute and adorable AbRam was spotted as they came to the viewing stand at Mannat to wave to the actor’s fans and wish them for Eid. While Shah Rukh’s fans were obviously overjoyed to get a glimpse of him and his little munchkin, AbRam who has been known to be rather open to his apparent stardom too waved back at those gathered.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor who was seen earlier this year in the film Raees will next be seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial venture Jab Harry Met Sejal alongside Anushka Sharma that is slated to release on August 4. Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Anand L Rai’s dwarf film which features him sharing screen space with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.