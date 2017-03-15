Spotted: Anushka Sharma aka Shashi on the sets of Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani

Anushka Sharma aka Shashi on the sets of Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani

Earlier we had mentioned that Anushka Sharma, who plays the role of a ghost in her forthcoming production Phillauri, has been using the social media platform extensively for the promotions of the film. From Oscars to the sets of a film, Anushka Sharma has been sharing her character Shashi’s quirky antics with interesting captions on her Twitter handle and Instagram pages.

Recently, the famous ghost Shashi was spotted when she visited the sets of Katrina Kaif’s famous song ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ from the film Tees Maar Khan. The actress shared the image on her Twitter handle with a note saying, “Yeh gaana ekdum galat hai.. inka naam Katrina hai, Sheila Nahi! Main inhey achchey se jaanti hoon.. #ShashiWasThere.”

Phillauri, starring Suraj Sharma of Life Of Pi fame, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, debutant Mehreen Pirzada among others, is directed by Anshai Lal and it is slated to release on March 24.

