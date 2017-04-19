It’s Sonu Nigam versus Priyanka Chopra now!

After expressing his displeasure over the ‘azaan’ over the social media, singer Sonu Nigam kicked up a storm of sorts. While there were a few who supported his sentiments, there were others who totally opposed him and his tweet. The ‘after-impact’ of his tweet was so huge that, Sonu Nigam landed up accepting the challenge lay down by a cleric and shaved off his head in front of the media.

While support came in the form of Vivek Agnihotri, Apurva Asrani and Richa Chadha, opposition to Sonu Nigam’s take on the azaan came in many indirect ways. Recently, Pooja Bhatt wrote on the social media that “I wake each morning to the sound of church bells & the Azaan in a quiet by-lane of Bandra.I light an aggarbatti & salute the spirit of India”. If that wasn’t enough, the social media today sprang up a video of Priyanka Chopra in a media meet of Gangaajal 2, where she spoke about the best part of Bhopal. She said, “In Bhopal, the most interesting time of the day is evening when one could hear to the divine azaan. After the pack up, at sunset, I sit on my terrace here where I can listen to Azaan which probably comes from six Masjids. Those five minutes have a strange peace in it. That time of the day is my favourite and the sound of Azaan is like music to my ears.”