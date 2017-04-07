Sonam Kapoor’s brothers Arjun Kapoor and Harshavardhan Kapoor share special messages after Neerja wins National Award

The year 2016 was a special year in Sonam Kapoor’s life as she gave a powerful performance in Ram Madhvani’s Neerja. The movie gave Sonam Kapoor the much needed critical acclaim. The actress won hearts of the audience and received several awards for the same.

Early this morning, Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja was awarded the Best Film at the 64th National Film Awards 2017. The actress also received special mention by the jury for her performance as she played the role of braveheart Neerja Bhanot who had sacrificed her life save several lives after her plane was hijacked by terrorists.

Sonam Kapoor was filming for Padman when she received the news. She was overjoyed by the appreciation the fraternity gave after her film won National Award. Even her brothers Arjun Kapoor and Harshavardhan Kapoor did not hold back in appreciating their sister’s win.

Following the flashback Friday trend, Arjun Kapoor shared their photo from their childhood days and wrote, “When u feel proud cause ur sister kicked some serious ass !!! @sonamkapoor I’m so proud of u for the woman that u are and continue to be…keep that smile on and ur chin up always and forever !!!”

Harshavardhan Kapoor only had praises for his eldest sister. He wrote, “Kudos @sonamkapoor for the recognition at the #NationalFilmAwards! We always saw your potential… always knew that you would rise! You became NEERJA…. truly well deserved! So so proud! #ProudBrother #NationalAwardWinnerRightHere #CantKeepUsDown.”

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor has begun shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan. She will soon start shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s production Veere Di Wedding which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. She will also be starring in Sanjay Dutt biopic which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

