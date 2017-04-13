Sonakshi Sinha attends Noor screening with an injured arm

Gearing up for a coming of age film, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as the protagonist in Noor that is an adaptation of the novel ‘Karachi You’Re Killing Me’. Excited about the same, the actress is seen promoting as well as attending the screenings of the film which is slated to release next week. However, what caught our attention recently was this picture from the screening where Sonakshi is seen sporting a bandage.

Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing a blue orthopaedic hand brace whilst attending the screening of Noor with her family as she was seen resting her hand on a cushion. Reportedly, hectic rehearsals for the upcoming performances of the actress are the reason behind the injury.

Earlier we had reported that despite the promotions of Noor, Sonakshi Sinha will be accompanying Salman Khan for his Da-Bangg tour. While the rehearsals for her performances for this international tour has already kick started, the actress will also be seen dancing on the stage of Nach Baliye season 8 – the celebrity couple reality show of which Sonakshi is a judge.

According to reports, the constant rehearsals have resulted in a swelling on her wrist and the actress has been advised to use the brace to ease it. She has been asked to wear it immediately after the rehearsals to avoid the aggravation of the swelling. Her spokesperson also added that due to the intense stress it is an old wrist injury that is acting up.

Besides Noor, Sonakshi Sinha is also shooting for Ittefaq remake with co-actor Sidharth Malhotra and the rest of the team.