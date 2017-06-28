WHAT? Soha Ali Khan got trolled for wearing a Kanjeevaram sari?

Life could not have got happier for the gorgeous Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu, who are expecting their first child. A regular at social media, both, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu always share their personal and professional updates with their fans on these platforms.

Recently, Soha Ali Khan posted a photograph of hers and Kunal Kemmu along with a collage with her loved ones on social media. While she was looking like a million dollars in the stunning Kanjeevaram sari, Kunal Kemmu looked his usual self in the white kurta. She captioned the same as “It isn’t a party without balloons !”.

Little did both of them realize that this dress of Soha Ali Khan will get her trolled on the social media for wearing a sari for the ceremony (which, many presume was a baby shower). Soha Ali Khan, on the other hand, seemed unfazed by all the trolls. She posted a couple of photographs of the occasion. She added another image saying, “The love of family and friends is reason enough to dress up.”

On the film’s front, while Soha Ali Khan is yet to make any announcement about her Bollywood outing, Kunal Kemmu will be seen in the Rohit Shetty’s multi starrer Golmaal Again.