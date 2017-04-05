“Smriti Irani has not changed at all” – Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy ran into his Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Irani on flight from Mumbai to Delhi this week. And Ronit can’t get over how unaffected Smriti is by her changed circumstances in life. “She was warm and friendly and we reminisced over the old times.”

For all practical purposes Ronit had not met Smriti since their long-running serial closed down in 2008. Says Ronit, “I did meet her briefly last year for Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party. But we hardly got a chance to talk. On the flight we caught up with old times at leisure. It was a good experience.”

Reliving the days of Kyunki…. Ronit says, “Those were the days! People would rush home to be by their television sets on time at 9 pm to catch the serial. Smriti and I spoke about those times when all roads led to our show. She remains the same person that I knew when we spent a minimum of 12 hours shooting together for 8 years.”