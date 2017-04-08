Shooting of Anil and Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan completed

Just a few days ago we spotted Arjun Kapoor in London shooting for Mubarakan along with his uncle Anil Kapoor. While the team constantly updated everyone about their schedule including their shooting in the Gurudwara as well as in London, now we hear that the UK shoot has come to an end.

Readers may recall that Mubarakan had a 50 day massive shoot schedule in London. The cast has flooded social media with happy memories. Anil Kapoor shared the news of its wrap up in London.

The talented actor took to social media to announce the film has completed its shoot. An emotional Anil Kapoor shared a picture on twitter and wrote, “It’s a wrap! Saying goodbye to the #Mubarakan family & this gorgeous city is like saying goodbye to family & home.. #28July #Mubarakan – at Heathrow Airport .” Recently the entire team had a ball of a time at the pre-wrap party in London.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in double roles Charan Singh and Karan Singh while Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Kartar Singh in Mubarakan. Arjun and Anil, who come together for the first time, play the roles of nephew and uncle respectively, true to their real life relationship. Apart from them, the film also stars Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios, the film is all set to release on July 28.