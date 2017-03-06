SHOCKING: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s look as Sanjay Gandhi in Indu Sarkar

After a lot of speculation around Neil Nitin Mukesh’s role in critically acclaimed director-producer Madhur Bhandarkar‘s Indu Sarkar, it is finally confirmed that the debonair actor will essay the lead role of Sanjay Gandhi in the controversial film based on the 1975 Emergency.

While the film has the name Indu in its title, it was earlier communicated that the film will not have a direct reference to the late prime minister, Indira Gandhi. Both the actor and the director have been tight lipped about the character portrayal but this leaked image confirms that Neil Nitin Mukesh plays Sanjay Gandhi and Supriya Vinod plays Indira Gandhi in Bhandarkar’s much awaited Indu Sarkar.

It’s apparent the film will throw light on a lot of political controversies and will bring to the fore the untold story to the generation of today in a cinematic fashion. This film is sure to spark a lot of political debates since so far there was only speculation around what the film will be loosely inspired by.

Indu Sarkar is based on the Emergency, a 21-month long period from 1975 to 1977 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally had a state of emergency declared across the country. Indu Sarkar stars Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Neil Nitin Mukesh in a pivotal role. Also, music composers Anu Malik and Bappi Lahiri are coming together for the first time to create music for Indu Sarkar. The film will be shot in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. The National Award-winning director has planned to wrap up the movie in 45 days. The movie will release mid-2017 and went on floors in the first week of December 2016.