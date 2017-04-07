SHOCKING: Asha Parekh suffered from depression and was suicidal during the peak of her career

Back in the 1960s, Asha Parekh may have been on the top of her game and definitely was one of the most sought after actresses. However, along with fame comes the unease of finding yourself alone at the top. Now talking about her past and the trials she has faced, Asha Parekh made a startling revelation that not only did she suffer from depression but also had suicidal thoughts. Talking about it, the veteran actress said, “It was a very bad phase for me. I lost my parents. I was totally alone and I had to manage everything all alone. It did put me in depression. I was feeling miserable and had these (suicidal) thoughts. Then I got out of it. It is a struggle; I had to take aid of the doctors to get out of it”.

Further talking about what life at the top is like, Asha Parekh who is now 74 years added, “It is lonesome. On the top you are always lonely. I was very lucky I had lovely parents with me. My mother was the backbone of my career, my life. So after losing her, I got into depression. It’s a huge relief that the phase is over.”

Later talking about what kept her grounded, the actress who started her career as a child artist in the 1952 film Aasmaan and went on to act in Bimal Roy’s Baap Beti, Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon, Teesri Manzil, Baharon Ke Sapne, Pyar Ka Mausam and many other films she added, “That phase was not difficult because my parents kept me rooted. I never realised there were so many hits coming one after another. I was very happy that all my films did well. I realised I was a ‘star’ when my first film Dil Deke Dekho was released after being rejected before. It was a very big thing for me”.