Shilpa Shetty gets a grand customized menu in her honour at Google office

Shilpa Shetty may be away from the acting scene but the actress’ love for fitness and yoga is taking her places. She recently visited the headquarters of the prestigious Google office in the US and the actress reportedly received a rather warm welcome by everyone.

The actress turned entrepreneur not only interacted with everyone and offered fitness tips but she also performed yoga in their office itself. On the other hand, in honour of the actress’ visit the Google HQ cafeteria had planned something special. Considering the chartbusters that the actress has been a part of, the menu of their cafeteria celebrated the actress’ arrival by arranging for a unique menu of sorts with her movie songs.

Here’s a glimpse of the menu and as we can see that the dishes are inspired by some of Shilpa Shetty’s most iconic songs like ‘Barsaja Ae Baadal’ (Fareb), ‘Dilwalo Ke Dil Ka Karaar Lootne’ (Shool), ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ (Main Khiladi Tu Anari), ‘In Dino’ (Life In A Metro ) among others.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Shilpa added, “Google’s cafeteria did a special menu on my song… how cute is that… such a warm welcome.” The whole menu was designed keeping in mind that Shilpa loves Indian food. Also, ingredients like coconut and ghee were used a lot in all dishes as Shilpa always talks about their benefits.