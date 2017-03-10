Shah Rukh Khan’s post on his surgery will prove why he is wittiest actor in Bollywood



Besides the fact that he has a massive fan following in India and abroad, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also known for his excellent oratory skills. The actor’s quotes have often left audience inspired and his witty one-liners have even left them in splits. While Twitter proves to be a platform where the actor often shares interesting posts, he recently updated his fans about his surgery but in quintessential SRK style.

Shah Rukh Khan took to the micro-blogging site to share this picture of his hand that has ‘Not Me’ written on it along with a caption that read, “Had a minor follow up surgery on my left shoulder.They marked my right hand like this, so there is no mistake. Sweet.” Shah Rukh Khan has of late suffered several injuries on his shoulder and the actor despite being advised rest continued to complete the shoots of his films.

On the Bollywood front, he was last seen in the much delayed Raees that released in the last week of January this year. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s tentatively titled film Rehnuma which also stars Anushka Sharma as well as Aanand L Rai’s untitled next in which he plays the role of a dwarf.