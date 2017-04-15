Shah Rukh Khan sweeps the San Francisco Film Festival with his inimitable charm

Ever since the time the news broke about Shah Rukh Khan been invited to ‘60th San Francisco International Film Festival’ (SFIFF), there was total excitement galore amongst his zillion plus fans globally. No sooner Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the airport; he was greeted with a million plus eager eyes and fans.

The ‘60th San Francisco International Film Festival’ also saw Shah Rukh Khan in conversation with Brett Ratner, the extremely famous American director of motion pictures like Rush Hour film series, The Family Man, Red Dragon, X-Men: The Last Stand and Tower Heist. Post the event, Shah Rukh Khan posted a photograph on the social media with the caption “Thx @BrettRatner for a great evening at the @SFFILM ur doll is awesome like u.”

Thx @BrettRatner for a great evening at the @SFFILM ur doll is awesome like u. pic.twitter.com/eJNTInUHBx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 15, 2017



Where he was to have a conversation with,. The said festival, which also screened My Name Is Khan in San Francisco, saw a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan that was live streamed on Twitter. Adding to the excitement is the fact that the fans from all around the world joined the conversation.

The latest update on Shah Rukh Khan is that, he has reached the much spoken about and eagerly awaited ‘San Francisco Film Festival’.

SFFILM’s Executive Director Noah Cowan said in a statement that they are thrilled to be able to share this special conversation with audiences worldwide through our partnership with Twitter. A hashtag #SRKSFFILM will let people know how many are interacting during live conversations utilizing Twitter polls and questions.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees. He is currently busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial opposite Anushka Sharma. After Imtiaz’s movie, he will be kicking off Anand L Rai’s next in which Shah Rukh Khan will play a dwarf.

