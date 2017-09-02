Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Parineeti Chopra come together for Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle and here are the details

Amidst a bevy of reality shows that are currently ruling television, Farah Khan is all set to bring an interesting star studded show that has all elements of Bollywood including comedy. This show titled Lip Sing Battle will feature celebrities who will be lip syncing with their competitor. The filmmaker turned host recently shot the first episode of the show and it was glamorous to say the least.

Obviously it was dramatic and all about posing especially considering that best friend Karan Johar came as the first guest on this show of Farah Khan. He competed against none other than Parineeti Chopra. If their pictures are anything to go by, they definitely seemed to have had a gala time and joining them was yet another special guest for the night Preity Zinta.

In fact, all of them flooded social media with pictures from the sets of the show. One of these pictures also showcases Parineeti in the costume of Govinda from Raja Babu. Seems like the actress really enjoyed lip syncing to his antics. Asserting the same was the show’s host Farah Khan who shared this on her Instagram page saying, “Maaaddddd episode of #lipsingbattle shot today!! With @karanjohar giving a run to lady raja babu @parineetichopra !! Can’t wait for this to air!!”

Besides this, yet another photo saw Preity Zinta setting the stage on fire but not alone. It was with her Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director Karan Johar. The duo shook a leg to a peppy number and we saw them grooving together to these fast beats. Well, what can we say – maybe that’s what a celebrity dance reality show judge loves doing!

If all of this glamour and jazz wasn’t enough, an unexpected guest took Farah Khan by a surprise and it was none other than the superstar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Their relation has seen several ups and downs but their friendship continue to retain its charm. Sharing this picture on her Instagram, Farah said, “Some surprises are so emotional @iamsrk thank u for bringing such positive energy on our set of #lipsingbattle.”

The show also has TV series stars Nakul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna featuring in the first episode. The duo gained popularity as a couple in the ongoing show ‘Ishqbaaz’ in which they play the role of Shivay Singh Oberoi as well as Annika Singh Oberoi respectively. As for the rest of the episodes of the show, we are yet to receive details on the same.