Shabana Azmi shares a throwback photo with Smita Patil and Shyam Benegal; gets nostalgic about Cannes 1976

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
The Cannes Film Festival is one of those times when films all around the world are screened at one place. The actors around the globe gear up to become a part of this massive film festival. This year the film festival will begin on May 17 and conclude on May 28.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Shabana Azmi got nostalgic about the time she had an opportunity to visit Cannes. She shared a throwback picture with the late actress Smita Patil and director Shyam Benegal when they had attended the festival in the year 1976. They were attending the festival for the film Nishant. Shabana Azmi captioned the image, “In Cannes 1976, for Nishant in official section. The simplicity of it all. Film was important not the clothes! (sic.)”

Earlier, Cannes Film Festival was just about the quality films. Now, it has become more of a stage for some extraordinary red carpet fashion rather than its selection. Replying to a follower, Shabana Azmi said, “We had only 8 USD each survived on the per diem given by the Festival.Shyam had Smita and me walk down the promenade in saris 4 attention.”

In the past years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor have made the news for their red carpet fashion at Cannes.

