SEXY: Poonam Pandey has a novel sexy way of ‘test driving’ her new top

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

SEXY Poonam Pandey has a novel sexy way of ‘test driving’ her new top

The stunning Poonam Pandey, who likes to stun and shock people by her actions, is at it again. After having celebrated sexy ‘Holi’ on the social media, this stunner is ready to shock everyone again. This time round, Poonam Pandey, who really seems to know the ‘pulse’ of the social media, treated her followers with a small video of a top to cover her assets.

Poonam Pandey captioned her post (which had her trying a new top to cover her bosom) as “Test driving this new top. Let’s see if it can handle the curves”.

Often termed as ‘controversy’s favourite child’, Poonam Pandey shot to overnight fame with her ‘vow’ to go naked if India won the cricket world cup in 2011. Post that, Poonam Pandey has been making news majorly over the social media through one antic after the other. After having debuted in Bollywood with Nasha, she was seen recently in the Govinda starrer Aa Gaya Hero, although in a special appearance.

Test driving this new top. Let’s see if it can handle the curves.

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Varun Dhawan

Here’s what Varun Dhawan has to say about…

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

David

SHOCKING: Govinda thinks Karan Johar is more…

Shaina-NC-to-Zaira-Wasim

“India & the government is with you” says…

Special screening of Dangal for all-daughter families in Haryana's Karnal district

Special screening of Dangal for all-daughter…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification