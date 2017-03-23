SEXY: Poonam Pandey has a novel sexy way of ‘test driving’ her new top

The stunning Poonam Pandey, who likes to stun and shock people by her actions, is at it again. After having celebrated sexy ‘Holi’ on the social media, this stunner is ready to shock everyone again. This time round, Poonam Pandey, who really seems to know the ‘pulse’ of the social media, treated her followers with a small video of a top to cover her assets.

Poonam Pandey captioned her post (which had her trying a new top to cover her bosom) as “Test driving this new top. Let’s see if it can handle the curves”.

Often termed as ‘controversy’s favourite child’, Poonam Pandey shot to overnight fame with her ‘vow’ to go naked if India won the cricket world cup in 2011. Post that, Poonam Pandey has been making news majorly over the social media through one antic after the other. After having debuted in Bollywood with Nasha, she was seen recently in the Govinda starrer Aa Gaya Hero, although in a special appearance.