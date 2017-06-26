Sarah Jane Dias flaunts her HOT bikini body while chilling on the beach" />

After having won a beauty pageant and loads of modelling assignments, the gorgeous Sarah Jane Dias gradually moved onto films. Besides the southern film industry, she became a known face and name even in Bollywood with her debut film Game.

After having done the much acclaimed Zubaan, Sarah Jane Dias is busy reading scripts these days to decide on her next assignment. Amidst her busy schedules, the hottie Sarah Jane Dias took some time out and had a ball of a time at a beach. She posted the photograph on the social media and captioned it as “enthu cutlet spotted on beach…#bestie #girlstrip2017 #girlstrip #girlsjustwanttohavefun #kohnangyuan #islandhopping #beachbums #beach #shenanigans”. Post that, she posted her solo photograph, which she captioned it as “hi ya’ll… happy Sunday!!!#happysunday #sunday #sundaze #happy #beachbum #beach #kohnangyuan #sand #sea #sigh #happiness #sun #tan #gettingmytanon #bikini #orange #rayban #sandinmytoes”.

On the films front, Sarah Jane Dias is yet to make the announcement of her next Bollywood film.