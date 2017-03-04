When Sanjay Dutt wanted to break his daughter Trishala’s legs for wanting to be an actress

We all know that, Sanjay Dutt aka one of Bollywood’s original macho man, is now all set to make a comeback into films with the much talked about film Bhoomi. Recently, at a media meet of the film, Sanjay Dutt interacted with the media persons, where he answered questions pertaining to the film as well as his life.

Speaking about his daughter Trishala, Sanjay Dutt said that, while she had acting dreams, he always wanted her to make a career in forensic science. Sanjay Dutt made no bones when he said that he had invested a lot of time and energy to put her in a good college and that she had done extremely well in her academics and that he did not want her to join Bollywood. While explaining the reason as to why it was not easy for his daughter Trishala to become an actor, Sanjay Dutt said that she had to work on her Hindi as the American (English) would not work here. He also added that while becoming an actor looked easy, it is quite difficult.

Whilst on the topic of his film Bhoomi, when Sanjay Dutt was asked about the similarities between Aditi Rao Hydari’s character in the film (she plays his daughter) and Trishala, he said admitted that there were similarities. At the same time, he added on a lighter note, he wanted to break Trishala’s legs when she wanted to become an actress, he does not do that in the film. In the same breath, he added that, he shared a beautiful relationship with his children.

Besides Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhoomi also stars the TV star Sidhant Gupta (who makes his debut in Bollywood). The film, which is about a father – daughter relationship, is being directed by Omung Kumar and is produced by Sandeep Singh in association with Bhushan Kumar’s banner T-Series.