Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is inspired by a real life story and here are the details

It is a known fact that the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai was inspired from real life hostage situation of 46 Indian nurses in Iraq and the makers decided to retain many of its elements even in the film. The 2014 incident saw the young Indian nurses cheating death while being held hostage by militants at a hospital in Tikrit in the battle-torn country of Iraq. The courageous story of their survival is the inspiration behind the story for Tiger Zinda Hai and director Ali Abbas Zafar has retained several elements from the crisis in the film.

A source reveals, “The crisis unfolded at a hospital in the city of Tikrit. This hospital is part of the narrative in Tiger Zinda Hai. The name of the city has been changed to Ikrit in the film. The film has many other such details from the original incident which one will notice when the film releases.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar reveals, “There are a lot of moments in the film that will remind audiences of the actual incident in Iraq. Having said that, Tiger Zinda Hai is a complete fictional take on the crisis and our version of what Tiger would do in case a crisis was to happen for him to resolve.”

Also starring Sajjad Delafrooz as the antagonist along with Angad Bedi, Girish Karnad, Kumud Mishra, Nawab Shah in prominent roles, Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to release on December 22.