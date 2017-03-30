Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil Sharma turns one and his first birthday bash was a grand success

From her grand wedding to Ayush Sharma to welcoming her first born Ahil, Arpita Khan Sharma, the doting sister of Salman Khan, has updated her fans about all of it on social media. While she is quite active in this social networking circuit, now we got a glimpse of her son, Ahil’s first birthday bash.

Ahil Sharma recently turned a year older and his parents decided to make it special by celebrating it with the toddler not in India but in Mauritius. Along with the quintessential cake cutting ceremony, the little one was showered with blessings, gifts and lots of love. Like every special day of her life, Arpita once again took to Instagram and Twitter to share the details of her son’s birthday.

The private bash that included family and close friends had several great moments which were shared by none other Arpita Khan Sharma. In fact, when the entire crew landed at Amilla Fushi Beach Resort to ring in Ahil’s birthday, the Khan sister shared a picture of the same with a caption that read, “Ahil’s birthday crew ! #ahilturns1 @amillafushi” Besides this, there is also a video of the cake cutting ceremony of Ahil that has gone viral on the web.

From what we hear, the entire Khan-daan has flown to the exotic location which included Arbaaz Khan and also his estranged wife Malaika Arora Khan. However, we are yet to receive details of Salman Khan’s presence as the actor seems to be missing from the pictures. On the work front, the superstar Khan recently wrapped up a grueling schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai which was being shot extensively in Tyrol, Austria.