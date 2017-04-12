Salman Khan all set to ROCK with Dabangg – The Tour

ByFaridoon Shahryar
Salman Khan all set to ROCK with Dabangg - The Tour

Salman Khan…bus naam hi kaafi hai for whatever he does he ensures that everyone associated with him benefits to the hilt. Dabangg – The Tour is torpedoed by the superstardom of Salman who is all set to wow his humongous fan following. The craze for the shows in Hong Kong (April 16), Auckland (April 21), Sydney (April 22) and Melbourne (April 23) is massive and history is waiting to be written.

Bollywood Hungama had an exclusive opportunity to witness Salman rehearse for the show at YRF on April 9 and the efforts that are being put in by the Blockbuster Khan are simply sensational. Mudassar Khan, the cool choreographer who has choreographed some of the biggest Salman Khan hits in Kick, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Ready and Prem Rattan Dhan Payo slogged it out with Khan and when the fans will witness the magic it shall make the big stadiums erupt in joy.

Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Badshah, Manish Paul and Daisy Shah will join Salman Khan in writing history with Dabangg – The Tour.

