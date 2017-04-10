Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif come together for this. Read to find out!

Readers may recall that, around September last year, we had brought to you the making of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ad commercial of ‘Splash Fashions’. This time round, we bring the entire advertisement, which simply oozes out romance between its ‘lead pair’ Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Readers may recall that, while Salman Khan has been the brand ambassador of ‘Splash Fashions’ for some time now, it’s only recently when the leading fashion house signed the stunning Katrina Kaif as their brand ambassador.

On the professional front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to weave the ‘Tiger’ magic all over again with their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, which happens to be the sequel of their hit film Ek Tha Tiger.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, the Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is slated for to release on December 22 this year.