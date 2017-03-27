Sabbir Khan becomes nostalgic while shooting for Munna Michael in Delhi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
After tasting success with two back to back hits in the form of Heropanti and Baaghi, the hit director-actor duo of Sabbir Khan and Tiger Shroff is back again with their upcoming film Munna Michael. The film’s heroine is being played by the debutante actress Nidhhi Agerwal. Recently, while Sabbir Khan was shooting for the film in Delhi, certain instances made him nostalgic.

Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama about the film’s shooting, Sabbir Khan said, “It was very nostalgic. When we were shooting for Heropanti, Tiger Shroff was new and we were able to shoot very smoothly. We shot in such locations where shooting was just impossible. This time round, the crowds were maddening. Last time we had gone to Karim’s to eat kebabs and tandoori at Jama Masjid. But, this time round, we had to order it!”

Besides Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal, Munna Michael will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be playing a character with grey shades.

