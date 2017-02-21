Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films becomes the epitome of talent, originality and perfection

Over the years it isn’t only the face of cinema that has changed, but also the medium and its audience. Gone are the days when viewers were left awe struck by just the glitz and glamour, today the audience seeks content. Catering to exactly that is Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, the most credible platform for short films in India, which continues to play a significant role in the short film Industry. As a part of their overall success, the platform has made it perfect by marking their presence at the recent Filmfare Short Film Awards 2017.

Owing to the growth of the short film industry in India, Filmfare has introduced the short film category awards for the first time ever and Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has left a lasting impression. Three of the films from the platform were shortlisted in the final list which was then opened for voting. Reinforcing their position at the helm of the short film industry in India, the platform has won the Best Short Film award in Fiction for Chutney and Tisca Chopra has won the Best Actor Female Award for her brilliant role in the film.

Launched in 2012, the platform has released some of the most unique and extraordinary short films like Sujoy Ghosh’s Ahalya, Jaydeep Sarkar’s Nayantara’s Necklace, Neeraj Pandey’s Ouch, Jahnu Barua’s That Gusty Morning and the recently launched Let’s Play by Vikram Bhatt. Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has collaborated with some of the finest directors from the film Industry who have taken perfection to the next level and made some of these brilliant short films. Not only this, from legendary actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Shernaz Patel, Manoj Bajpayee, Seema Biswas to new age stars like Tisca Chopra, Radhika Apte and Konkana Sen, all have been sharing space in short films with this digital platform. The platform is responsible for changing the landscape of short film industry and now looked as one of the best short film channel in the digital space .The platform has seen a view of 42M in last one year.

Themed on the objective of “keep perfecting”, the Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films is a platform for aspiring directors to feature along with mainstream Bollywood directors and chase their creative energy to establish themselves in the industry. The platform gives a stage to storytellers to showcase their artistic creativity and reach out to their target audience through the online world. The platform releases short film made by these aspiring directors every week.

Celebrating the success of Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, Raja Banerji, Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said “It is incredible to see how the short film genre is evolving in the country and is hugely recognised, now that Filmfare has also introduced awards for the short film category. It is a matter of extreme pride for us that our platform Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has been driving this evolution with original and rich content of short films. Resonating with the core philosophy of the brand “Step up to Perfection”, the platform encourages and motivates actors and directors to keep perfecting their skills. Chutney is absolutely brilliant and one of the most creative short films released under the platform and we are glad that it has made a mark at such a huge stage.”

Another major milestone that Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has achieved is their association with MAMI to create a short films category at the 18th Mumbai film festival last year. The platform also associated with Dharmsala Film festival and Kolkata Literature festival creating a category of short film.

