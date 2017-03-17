When Ronit Roy got a chance to indulge his Photography obsession on Sarkar 3 sets

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

On The Sets Of The Movie Sarkar 3

Actor Ronit Roy who will be seen in Sarkar 3, sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, got to unleash his inner mobile photographer on the sets we hear. The actor apparently loves clicking candid pictures of his co-stars, and spent much of his free time between shots clicking unusual pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, Amit Sadh and more, from all sorts of angles.

On The Sets Of The Movie Sarkar 3

As seen in these quirky on the set images, Ronit took many clicks on his unsuspecting co-stars on his personal phone and also indulged in a selfie with Mr Bachchan himself.  Says Ronit, “I was very taken in by the set design which transported me to an era gone by. It was quite surreal. Add to that the presence of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan in deep thought. It was quite magical so I wanted to capture those moments for myself to remind me of this when my memory starts failing me!”

Well with such a stellar ensemble cast coming together for a most popular franchise, no wonder the actors want to record each and every moment of it. Sarkar 3 releases on April 7.

